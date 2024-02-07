Home

Business

This Multibagger Stock Surges Around 5 Percent As Market Rallies | Check Details Here

This Multibagger Stock Surges Around 5 Percent As Market Rallies | Check Details Here

Salasar Techno Engineering has informed the stock market that the company's board of directors has approved the results for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: The BSE Sensex was trading 19 points higher at 72,205 on Wednesday, at 10:45 AM, while the Nifty was trading 21 points higher at 21,950. Amid a bullish stock market, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited shares were trading 4.95% higher at Rs 33.95 on Wednesday morning. Salasar Techno Engineering is a company that has given multibagger returns to stock market investors.

Trending Now

Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering, with a market cap of Rs 5370 crore, have also reached a 52-week high. The 52-week low of Salasar Techno Engineering shares is Rs 7.25. In the last 5 days, Salasar Techno Engineering shares have given investors a return of 21 percent, while in the last 1 month, they have given a bumper return of 136% from the level of Rs 14.41.

You may like to read

In the past 6 months, Salasar Techno Engineering’s stock has made investors rich by giving a return of 238% from a low of Rs 10. On February 7, 2023, Salasar Technology Engineering shares were at the level of Rs 8.76 from where investors got a bumper return of 288 percent.

Shares of Salasar Techno, which saw a low of Rs 7.25 on March 28, 2023, have made investors rich by giving a bumper return of 350% in just a period of 10 months. Salasar Techno Engineering has informed the stock market that the company’s board of directors has approved the results for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Salasar Techno Engineering has told the stock market that the company’s revenue from operations has increased by 26.02% to Rs 303.18 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 240.8 crore.

The company’s EBITDA increased by 56% from Rs 24 crore to Rs 37.46 crore compared to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s pre-tax profit increased by 61% from Rs 14.39 crore to Rs 23.12 crore compared to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s net profit after tax increased by 57% from Rs 10.69 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year to Rs 16.75 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.