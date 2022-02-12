New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh leads the tally of the maximum number of electric vehicles in the country, according to the latest media reports. It is followed by Delhi, which has close to half the number of EVs in UP. In total, India has around 9.66 lakh EVs. After UP and Delhi, Karnataka and Bihar lead with impressive numbers.Also Read - Delhi To Ease COVID Curbs, Lift Night Curfew? All Eyes On Key DDMA Meet Next Week

The data is available on the Union government's e-vahan portal. According to the portal, UP has 2,76,217 EVs and Delhi has 1,32,302 EVs. The three states that have the least EVs are Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya with 20, 20 and 28 EVs respectively.

PLI Push To EVs

The Government of India had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing Advanced Chemistry Cell, in May 2021, to control the prices of batteries and as a result, decrease the prices of EVs. For Auto components, a PLI scheme was launched on September 15, 2021.

In order to promote the adoption of hybrid and EVs in the country, the Union government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015 on a pan-India basis. Presently, Phase-2 of the FAME India scheme is being implemented for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

GST Reduced

The GST on EVs has also been reduced from 12 per cent to the current 5 per cent. On the charging stations, the GST has been reduced from 18 to 5 per cent. For auto parts, the total outlay under the PLI scheme was Rs 25,938 crore, the report added.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs, as per the statement issued by the Ministry.

(With inputs from IANS)