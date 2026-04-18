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This tech giant to carry out massive round of lay-offs, more than 15,000 employees face axe

This tech giant to carry out massive round of lay-offs, more than 15,000 employees face axe

In 2022 and 2023, the company eliminated around 21,000 jobs due to slowed growth and the excessive expansion that had occurred during the pandemic era.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Following Oracle, Meta—Facebook’s parent company—is now preparing for a major round of layoffs. In the coming days, the company is gearing up to let go of approximately 16,000 employees; of these, 8,000 could be shown the door as early as May 20. This information was reported by Reuters.

Meta is shifting its focus toward Artificial Intelligence (AI); consequently, as part of a new strategic realignment, the company will now lay off 16,000 employees. These layoffs will impact Meta’s workforce across the globe.

Meta Intensifying Its Focus on AI

Meta is rapidly increasing its focus on AI and is restructuring its workforce to be more automated. Under this new round of layoffs, the company may reduce its global headcount by approximately 10 per cent. However, the company has not yet issued any official statement regarding this matter.

For the past year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been consistently focused on positioning the company at the forefront of the AI ​​industry—whether through generative tools or the infrastructure required to power machine learning. To achieve this, Meta plans to invest approximately $135 billion this year.

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Meta Has Conducted Layoffs Previously

In 2022 and 2023, the company eliminated around 21,000 jobs due to slowed growth and the excessive expansion that had occurred during the pandemic era. CEO Mark Zuckerberg dubbed that period the “Year of Efficiency.”

Meta Is Not Alone in 2026

In 2026, Meta is not the only company increasing its focus on AI; several other companies are also ramping up their investments in the field. Oracle recently laid off thousands of employees, a move that impacted its workforce globally, including in India.

Oracle alone laid off 12,000 employees in India. The reason behind this was attributed to AI, which is being used to automate various tasks.

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