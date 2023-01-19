Home

This Tractor Runs Not On Diesel, But On Cow Dung. Yes, Farmers Can Create Their own Fuel

This Tractor Runs Not On Diesel, But On Cow Dung. Yes, Farmers Can Create Their own Fuel (PC: CNH Industrial)

New Delhi: Agriculture machinery manufacturer, New Holland Agriculture, and UK-based Bennamann have joined hands to create a new tractor designed to run on fuel created on-site using cow manure.

The prototype tractor named New Holland T6 Methane Power is said to offer unparalleled performance for an alternative fuel tractor. Powered by a 270HP engine, the T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) delivers the same power and torque as a diesel tractor while delivering autonomy without the need for any extra tanks.

CNH Industrial, the parent company of New Holland Agriculture says the concept tractor is “more sustainable, being better than carbon neutral when powered by Liquefied Biomethane sourced from livestock manure/slurry.”

HOW DOES THE TRACTOR WORK

According to CNH Industrial, the collected livestock manure is transferred to a covered slurry lagoon or tank, where the emitted fugitive methane (alongside other polluting gases) is captured.

Subsequently, it’s purified and converted into liquefied methane using a processing unit. After conversion into liquefied methane, as per the company, a liquification unit can simply be boltedontoo an existing CNG processing unit for further flexibility – ideal for farms that already produce their own biomethane.

“Bennamann’s patented non-venting cryogenic storage tanks keep the methane as a liquid at -162°C, producing a new source of clean power for the T7 Methane Power LNG tractor. Furthermore, this technology enables LNG to be transported, similar to diesel, to wherever it is required, meaning farms which do not have the ability to produce LNG on-site can still benefit from its advantages, as well as enabling flexible in-field refueling during intense operational windows,” said CNH Industrial.

“This premiere is the first step towards serial production and commercialization of the world’s first LNG tractor, complementing New Holland’s existing T6 Methane Power and CNH Industrial’s wider alternative power portfolio,” the company’s statement added.