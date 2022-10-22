New Delhi: Despite the current quarter being the most profitable one since the pandemic, domestic airlines will operate fewer flights this winter compared to last year. Domestic airlines will fly 21,941 flights per week this winter, 1.55% less than last year’s 22,287 weekly flights.

The main reason for this dip in the number of flights this winter is a severe clog in the supply chain especially with aircraft engine makers like Pratt and Whitney and CFM International that supply for the popular narrow-body aircraft Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 jets failing to keep pace with demand.

As a result air travel has become very costly and in some metro routes, the hike is as high as 40 per cent. Another reason for this monumental increase in the fare of air tickets is the increase in the number of travellers.

"Most people are flying to celebrate the festivals with their family and friends, resulting in no or fewer flights available," the ET quoted Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of travel portal EaseMyTrip.

Market leader IndiGo will operate almost half of the total flights this winter at 10,085 flights per week, which is still 1.54% lesser than last winter.

Go First has decreased its services by 39.3% year on year.

SpiceJet is set to operate 3,193 flights per week, 6.6% higher than its winter schedule of 2021.