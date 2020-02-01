New Delhi: Paying homage to late finance minister Arun Jaitley for drafting historic Goods and Services Tax, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Budget speech 2020. The three themes of this year’s Budger are economic development, aspirational India, caring society. (Full coverage of Budget 2020)

1. With renewed vigour, under PM’s leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy.

2. Fundamentals of the economy strong, inflation well contained, banks cleaned up accumulated loans

3. During 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance

4. GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted MSME. Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST

5. Guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, our govt scaled up the implementation of schemes that directly benefited the poor and disadvantaged

6. For every member of the schedule caste and schedule tribe, for every woman, for every individual from the minority section of the society, this budget aims to give wings to your aspirations.

7. Economic Development, aspirational India, caring society are the three themes of the Budget