Ticket Booking For Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Begins: Check Booking Process, Ticket Fare

Vande Bharat Express on Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur route will cover the distance of 331 km in four hours and 35 minutes.

Vande Bharat Express: Passengers can book tickets both in online and offline mode.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: Day after the Vande Bharat Express was launched, Indian Railways on Wednesday started the ticket booking process for the train on Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur route. Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 331 km in four hours and 35 minutes on this route.

Vande Bharat Express: Here’s How to Book Ticket

Train passengers can book tickets both in online and offline mode. For online booking of the ticket, passengers will have to visit the official website of IRCTC and fowllow the process. And for the offline mode, passengers will have to visit Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and do the ticket booking.

Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Fare

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur – Rs 1055

Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur – Rs 910

Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya – Rs 745

Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction – Rs 650

Rani Kamalapati to Narmadapuram – Rs 425

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur – Rs 1880

Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur – Rs 1600

Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya – Rs 1265

Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction – Rs 1070

Rani Kamalapati to Narmadapuram – Rs 810

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati – Rs 955

Jabalpur to Narmadapuram – Rs 830

Jabalpur to Itarsi Junction – Rs 810

Jabalpur to Pipariya – Rs 690

Jabalpur to Narsinghpur – Rs 425

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati – Rs 1790

Jabalpur to Narmadapuram – Rs 1560

Jabalpur to Itarsi Junction – Rs 1510

Jabalpur to Pipariya – Rs 1265

Jabalpur to Narsinghpur – Rs 820

Vande Bharat Express: Catering Charges

Food choice on Vande Bharat Express is optional, however, if passengers opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

On Tuesday, PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains, including one on the Goa-Mumbai route. Other Vande Bharat trains — Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express — were also virtually flagged off by PM Modi on the same day.

“These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, and Jharkhand,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia were present during the flag off ceremony.

