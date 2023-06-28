By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ticket Booking For Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Begins: Check Booking Process, Ticket Fare
Vande Bharat Express on Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur route will cover the distance of 331 km in four hours and 35 minutes.
Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: Day after the Vande Bharat Express was launched, Indian Railways on Wednesday started the ticket booking process for the train on Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur route. Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 331 km in four hours and 35 minutes on this route.
Vande Bharat Express: Here’s How to Book Ticket
Train passengers can book tickets both in online and offline mode. For online booking of the ticket, passengers will have to visit the official website of IRCTC and fowllow the process. And for the offline mode, passengers will have to visit Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and do the ticket booking.
Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Fare
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur – Rs 1055
Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur – Rs 910
Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya – Rs 745
Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction – Rs 650
Rani Kamalapati to Narmadapuram – Rs 425
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:
Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur – Rs 1880
Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur – Rs 1600
Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya – Rs 1265
Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction – Rs 1070
Rani Kamalapati to Narmadapuram – Rs 810
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati – Rs 955
Jabalpur to Narmadapuram – Rs 830
Jabalpur to Itarsi Junction – Rs 810
Jabalpur to Pipariya – Rs 690
Jabalpur to Narsinghpur – Rs 425
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:
Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati – Rs 1790
Jabalpur to Narmadapuram – Rs 1560
Jabalpur to Itarsi Junction – Rs 1510
Jabalpur to Pipariya – Rs 1265
Jabalpur to Narsinghpur – Rs 820
Vande Bharat Express: Catering Charges
Food choice on Vande Bharat Express is optional, however, if passengers opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.
On Tuesday, PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains, including one on the Goa-Mumbai route. Other Vande Bharat trains — Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express — were also virtually flagged off by PM Modi on the same day.
“These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, and Jharkhand,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia were present during the flag off ceremony.
