Tiger Logistic Share Jumps After Securing Tender from BHEL | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Tiger Logistics (India) has stated that it has been awarded another government tender by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Tiger Logistics (India) is a well-known third-party logistics provider with a focus on project logistics and international freight. Tiger Logistics (India) will now handle the import and export by sea and will offer services such as customs clearance, forwarding, handling, transportation, and warehousing to BHEL in addition to the news release of August 21, 2023 on the export of goods by air.

Expressing his views on the latest developments, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, MD of Tiger Logistics (India) said, “In the present circumstances, our company is already engaged in overseeing a number of government projects. Moving forward, our aim is to further solidify our position in managing government logistics, with the goal of handling substantial business volume. The selection of our tender by a government organization is a result of dedicated efforts. Our company is strongly committed to pursuing additional Government Projects in this financial year. This approach not only ensures consistent growth but also enhances our brand visibility and secures a reliable payment cycle.”

The company said in a statement that some of its notable projects include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), IRCON International Limited, and National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE).

The scrip reached a 52-week-high of Rs 870.00 on (12/01/2024) and a 52-week-low of Rs 335.00 on (28/03/2023). The stock has generated a multibagger return of 110.31% in 6 months, a YTD gain saw 14.78% within 15 days of 2024 and 1 year return is 94.12%.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

