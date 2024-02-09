Home

Tiger Logistics Announces Q3 FY24 Results | Check Key Details Here

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PowerPac Holdings Ltd, a Sikder Group, Bangladesh firm.

Tiger Logistics (India) has announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. According to the statement, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 51.95 Cr compared to Rs 53.57 Cr in the previous quarter. Tiger Logistics (India) is a small cap company in the logistic sector. During Q3FY24, the company posted a net income of Rs 53.04 Cr which was Rs 53.99 Cr in Q2FY24.

During the quarter under review which was Rs 49.75 Cr in the September 2023 quarter, the company said its net expenses reached Rs 48.18 Cr. Tiger Logistics said its net profit stood at Rs 3.68 Cr in the quarter under review, up by 14.28% QoQ from Rs 3.22 Cr in Q2FY24.

Notably, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PowerPac Holdings Ltd, a Sikder Group, Bangladesh firm. The statement by the company further added that from Tiger Logistics, the joint venture aims to build an international freight forwarding and logistics firm.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has recently awarded Tiger Logistics a large tender to provide the PSU with comprehensive logistics solutions. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), IRCON International Limited, and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) are a few of Tiger Logistics’ significant projects.

About Tiger Logistics India Limited

Tiger Logistics India Limited is a prominent worldwide logistics firm and solutions provider.

The company has spanning freight forwarding, transportation, and customs clearing. It is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Tiger Logistics, which has a significant national footprint, has been providing services to various industries such as automotive, engineering, yarns, textiles, pharmaceuticals, commodities, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) for over 22 years.

