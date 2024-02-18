Tiger Logistics Announces Stock Split | Check Record Date and Other Details

Home

Tiger Logistics (India) is a global logistics player with expertise in handling the domestic and international import and export of cargo projects.

Share Market News: Tiger Logistics India announced the splitting of its shares in the ratio of 1:10 on Saturday. The move comes to increase public participation in the company’s shareholding. According to the company, the splitting of its shares will increase the liquidity of stock so that small shareholders/investors can also buy its shares.

It has fixed Mach 4 as the record date to subdivide each share having a face value of Rs 10 into 10 shares, the logistics player said in an exchange filing. The revised face value of each share would be Re 1, the company said.

