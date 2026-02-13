Home

Business

Share Market News: THIS company on investors radar after third quarter results, check share price and other details

Share Market News: THIS company on investors’ radar after third quarter results, check share price and other details

Employee benefits expenses increased to ₹5.7 crore, up from ₹4.66 crore last year. Finance costs also increased significantly, rising from ₹95.27 lakh to ₹1.47 crore.

6.पोर्टफोलियो रखें कलरफुल

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, a small-cap logistics solutions company, has been on investors’ radar since its Q3 results. The stock had jumped 15% after the results were announced last Thursday, but today, on Friday, February 13, the stock was trading at Rs 34.01, down 8.62% or Rs 3.21 on the NSE till 10:16 am and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 34, down 8.28% or Rs 3.07.

The logistics company’s net profit declined to ₹59.4 million (approximately $5.94 million), compared to ₹84.2 million (approximately $8.42 million) in the same quarter last year. Revenue declined 13.4% year-over-year. This decline was primarily due to a slight increase in operating expenses and finance costs. Finance costs increased to ₹14.7 million (approximately $0.95 million) from ₹0.95 million (approximately $0.95 million) in the previous nine months. However, the trend for the first nine months remains stable.

The company’s total expenses in Q3FY26 were ₹133.166 crore, compared to ₹151.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating expenses accounted for the largest portion of the total expenses, at ₹123 crore.

Employee benefits expenses increased to ₹5.7 crore, up from ₹4.66 crore last year. Finance costs also increased significantly, rising from ₹95.27 lakh to ₹1.47 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Additionally, the company confirmed the reappointment of Harpreet Singh Malhotra as Chairman and Managing Director. His new term will be for five years, beginning May 8, 2026, and ending May 7, 2031. However, this appointment will be subject to shareholder approval, which will be obtained through a postal ballot.

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited is a logistics and supply chain solutions provider founded in 2000. The company provides services such as customs clearance, freight forwarding, transportation, and warehousing in India and internationally.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, led by steep losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions, which weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60. Technology stocks extend the brunt of the selling pressure from the previous session.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.