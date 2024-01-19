Home

Tiger Logistics Signs MoU with Bangladesh’s Sikder Group As part of Expansion Plan

New Delhi: Tiger Logistics (India), a homegrown company, on Friday informed that it has signed an agreement with Bagladesh-based Sikder Group to establish a Joint Venture (JV) for global trade. The two-countries have been working to strengthen the connectivity between the two nations. To recall, Bangladesh had granted India permanent access to Chattogram and Mongla Port in April 2023.

According to the exchange filing, Sikder group is a well-known company that handles the development and operations of the Mongla Economic Zone at Mongla Port, which is the second-largest seaport in Bangladesh, Tiger Logistics (India).

The company plays an important role in stimulating economic growth in the region and recognising the increasing demand for international logistics, particularly between India and Bangladesh. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PowerPac Holdings Limited, a concern of Sikder Group, Bangladesh, to formalise a strategic partnership and establish a joint venture (JV) in the logistics sector for global trade, the filing said.

“The companies plan to enter into a Joint Venture to establish an international freight forwarding and logistics business, leveraging the collective expertise of both the organisations and capitalising on the growth opportunity of Bangladesh’s global trade as well as bilateral trade with India,” it said.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trading partner in the subcontinent. The total trade turnover in FY23 touched USD 14.22 billion, Tiger Logistics (India) said. Sikder Group also has a presence in industries like banking, insurance, healthcare, international trading, power generation and infrastructure development.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)