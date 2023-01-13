Apple CEO To Take MASSIVE Pay Cut. Here’s How Much Salary Tim Cook Will Receive in 2023

Home

Apple Inc. has decided to slash its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook's salary by over 40% to USD 49 million in 2023.

Tim Cook Salary: Apple Inc. has decided to slash its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook’s salary by over 40% to USD 49 million in 2023. The iPhone maker cited investor guidance and a request from Cook himself to adjust his pay, news agency Bloomberg reported. The changes include the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and tied to Apple’s performance will increase to 75% in 2023 from 50% (as well as in future years).

TIM COOK’S SALARY IN 2023

Cook will receive USD 49 million (Rs 3,98,75,71,000) in 2023.

He earned USD 99.4 million in 2022, including USD 3 million in base salary, about USD 83 million in stock awards and a bonus.

In 2021, Cook’s total package was USD 98.7 million.

Cook’s latest pay was based on “balanced shareholder feedback, Apple’s exceptional performance and a recommendation from Cook,” the iPhone maker said in the filing. The company also plans to “position Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to our primary peer group for future years,” Apple added.

HOW MUCH OTHER CEOs EARN?

Sundar Pichai (Google): If reports are to be believed, Sundar Pichai’s annual salary is approx. $242 million (Rs 1880 crores).

Satya Nadella (Microsoft): Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s total compensation was $54.9 million for the 2022 fiscal year, about 10 percent more year over year, said reports.

Andy Jassy (Amazon): As per repprts of BusinessInsider, the e-commerce chief, who replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last year, received $212,701,169 in total compensation in 2021.