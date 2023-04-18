Tim Cook Unveils India’s First Apple Store In Mumbai: 10 Things To Know About Apple BKC

Home

Tim Cook, the chief executive officer of the world's most valuable company, Apple Inc., opened the gates of company's first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) district. The store, located at Ambani's Jio World Drive Mall, is known as Apple BKC.

The country as a whole and Mumbaikars in particular have been very much excited over the last fortnight even since the Cupertino tech giant announced that it's first Indian company-operated store will be opened in Mumbai. The second store will be opened in Delhi's Saket on April 20, 2023, by Tim Cook himself.

The country as a whole and Mumbaikars in particular have been very much excited over the last fortnight even since the Cupertino tech giant announced that it’s first Indian company-operated store will be opened in Mumbai. The second store will be opened in Delhi’s Saket on April 20, 2023, by Tim Cook himself.

10 Things To Know About Apple BKC

On Monday, Apple opened its Mumbai store to bloggers and tech reviewers, giving them a sneak peek at the store before it opened for the general public.

The first customers to visit Apple BKC will be welcomed by none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. The Apple CEO is visiting India after a gap of seven years, he first visited the country in 2016. Cook is also expected to meet PM Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar during his visit.

The shop will be open for customers from 11 am to 10 pm on all days. Customers can book a one-to-one shopping session through the Apple BKC website.

Apple have made several efforts to bring a desi look to its first store in India even though the store appears similar to the company’s stores in other parts of the world. For instance, inspired by the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’, the vintage yellow and black taxis that are synonymous with Mumbai.

Apple has a dedicated 100-member team to serve customers who are capable of speaking 18 Indian languages combined. The company says it directly employs 2500 people in India and helps create 10 lakh jobs through its app ecosystem.

There is also an in-store servicing centre at Apple BKC known as ‘Genius Bay’. Customers can receive troubleshooting advice at this facility from trained professionals. The appointment for servicing can also be scheduled via Apple BKC website.

Twenty two competing brands including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft cannot own space or have advertisements near the new Apple store, as per an Economic Times report.

For its 20,000 square feet Mumbai store, Apple will pay a rent of Rs 42 lakh per month that will increase 15 per cent annually. The company will also share 2 per cent of its revenues with the property owners for the next 3 years.

Apple unveiled a special playlist on Apple Music and released wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac to celebrate the opening of its first store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons’ N Chandrasekharan yesterday. He’s also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one his cabinet ministers.

