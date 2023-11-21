Home

Business

Titan Plans to Hire over 3,000 Employees in Next 5 Years | Check Details Here

Titan Plans to Hire over 3,000 Employees in Next 5 Years | Check Details Here

The hiring will be across domains such as engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing, and sales.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 Constable (Executive) Posts Under Sports Quota; Class 10th Pass Eligible

New Delhi: Titan is mulling to hire more than 3000 employees in the next 5 years, the company said on Tuesday. It is important to note that the hiring will be across domains such as engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing, and sales. Notably, Titan is aiming to become a Rs 1 lakh crore business in the next 5 years

Trending Now

“We are embarking on an exciting journey towards becoming a ₹1,00,000 crore business in the next 5 years. Our aggressive hiring strategy of adding 3,000 people in the next 5 years reflects our dedication to hire a diverse and talented workforce,” said Priya Mathilakath Pillai, head HR-corporate and retail at Titan Company, in a statement.

You may like to read

“We believe that alongside growing our own people it also helps to bring in experts from various fields, young and experienced. This will accelerate our growth and innovation, strengthening our position in the industry,” added Pillai.

The company has also informed that it will continue to hire campus talent, and it is expected to contribute to 15-18% of the total hiring every year. “We will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment,” she also said.

Currently, 60% of the Titan Company’s workforce are based in the metros and 40% in tier II and III cities.

The Company has also informed that it will focus more on innovation and technology and plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50% in the next 2-3 years.

The company is also planning to expand its global footprint in North America and the Middle East and increase its international workforce by 10% over the next 5 years, with a specific focus on the GCC market, where around 150-200 new positions will be created in the next 2-3 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.