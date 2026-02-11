Home

Share Market News: Titan gains 3 percent on strong Q3 results; market cap nears massive Rs 4 trillion, check brokerages’ target prices

Driven by festive gifting and consumer preference for analog timepieces, Titan's watches portfolio grew 14 percent to Rs 1,295 crore.

Share Market News: Titan Company’s share spiked nearly 3 percent on February 11 after it released the better-than-expected results for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026. According to the reports, the shares of the jewelry and watchmaker hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 4,378.40 apiece in the morning trading hours of Wednesday.

In the past four trading days, the stock price of the company engaged in the gems, jewellery and watches business has rallied 7 per cent. Further, in the past six months, the stock rallied 25 per cent, as against a 4.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Here are some of the key details:

Titan Company on February 10 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,684 crore for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026.

This represents a 61 percent year-on-year increase compared to the ₹1,047 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The firm’s revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 43 percent YoY to Rs 25,416 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 17,740 crore in the same period last year.

As per the company, Titan’s jewellery business recorded exceptional growth, showcasing resilience in a high gold environment.

It also reported healthy growth in other consumer businesses, which powered overall results.

The company further added that the Jewellery portfolio grew 42 percent YoY to Rs 22,517 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold soles) driven by blockbuster festive collections, impactful brand campaigns and powerful exchange initiatives, underscoring strong festive demand amid high gold prices.

Driven by festive gifting and consumer preference for analog timepieces, Titan's watches portfolio grew 14 percent to Rs 1,295 crore.

