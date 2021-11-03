New Delhi: Due to the heavy passenger rush amid the festive season, the online travel booking brand Goibibo has introduced a series of new features for both flight and train bookers. The company has launched the ‘Price Lock’ feature for flight bookers whereas ‘goCONFIRMED Trip’ for people wanting to travel by train but fails to book confirmed tickets. The new features are set to provide more convenience, choices, and a hassle-free journey to customers.Also Read - Other Than Australia, These 5 Countries Recognise India’s Covid Vaccine Certificate

As the festive season is set to begin, the travel industry is picking up its pace. The travel brand Goibibo is witnessing an increase of about 40 per cent in travel bookings for the upcoming months. Several individuals are looking for an advance booking for their comfortable travel.

Goibibo's new feature "goCONFIRMED Trip" permits travellers to discover and book their last-minute alternate travel and financing options either for flight, cab, or bus tickets in case their train tickets are not confirmed. By using this feature, the train bookers will be able to seek a guaranteed 3X value back against their unconfirmed ticket, and upgrade and substitute to a new booking through flight, cab, bus, or an alternate train journey for a future date.

Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer, Ground Transport at Goibibo said, “At Goibibo, our constant endeavor is to develop travel solutions that are centered around creating more value and assisting our travellers in making smart travel buying decisions. goCONFIRMED Trip is a step towards ensuring that our train users get to undertake the intended journey despite all uncertainties by empowering them with more travel options and flexibility to book as per convenience. The biggest differentiator of this new feature is the 3X value back vouchers for an unconfirmed ticket thus, easing financial woes associated with paying for an expensive last-minute alternate booking through flight, cab etc.”

Moreover, the travel brand has initiated a few deals to enhance the probability of getting a confirmed train ticket; the ”cluster search option” is one of the offerings. The Cluster Search Option lets to search various trains in case the preferred trains are functioning with full capacity, from stations within 60 kms of range from the original boarding point. The second option that lets a consumer get a confirmed train reservation is the ”Alternate Station” option. This lets a customer book a confirmed train seat to the nearest station before or after the de-boarding station.