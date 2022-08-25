New Delhi: In a bid to ensure food security and curb price rise, India has decided to put restrictions on global export of wheat flour. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday. Putting a commodity under the restricted category means an exporter would need a license or permission from the government for outbound shipments.Also Read - World Food Prices Skyrocket Amid Russia Ukraine War

How Russia-Ukraine War Led To Price Rise

As Russia and Ukraine are the major exporters of wheat accounting for around one-fourth of the global wheat trade. The war between the two countries has led to global wheat supply chain disruptions, thereby increasing the demand for Indian wheat. As a result, the rise in price of wheat in International market has led to an increase in price in the domestic market as well. In order to ensure food security of the country, the government put a prohibition on export of wheat in May. However, this caused a jump in overseas demand for wheat flour. Increased demand for wheat flour in the international market led to a price rise in domestic market.

Due to the prohibition on the export of wheat (grain) in May, the demand for wheat flour increased in foreign markets. Its exports from India registered a growth of 200% during April-July 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

Earlier there was a policy not to prohibit or put any restrictions on the export of wheat flour. A partial modification of the policy was required by withdrawing the exemption from ban/ restrictions on the export of wheat flour to ensure food security and put a check on mounting prices of wheat flour in the country.

Food Security In India Or Abroad?

Until May, there was enough buffer and the government allowed the export of wheat, as per a report by NDTV. Private traders also made good profits during that period. However, by May the government was clear that it needed to shore up resources for domestic needs. But India has already clarified that there will be no restrictions while supplying wheat through the World Food Programme (WFP). India remains committed to helping the more vulnerable countries. It has been pointed out that decisions with regards to wheat trade will be taken on a case-by-case basis and will also clear commitments till the date of the ban – 13th May.

India’s ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said on Wednesday that India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar by many countries and it was responding positively. Ms Kamboj said, “In the last three months alone, India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen.” She said as food security remained a major concern, it was necessary to stress on equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains.

Wheat Prices Under Pressure

The all-India average retail price of wheat has risen by over 22 per cent to Rs 31.04 per kg as of August 22, compared to Rs 25.41 per kg in the year-ago period, according to data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry. The average retail price of wheat flour (atta) has increased by over 17 per cent to Rs 35.17 per kg as against Rs 30.04 earlier, the data showed. Wheat prices in both wholesale and retail markets have also come under pressure due to a nearly 3 per cent drop in the domestic output to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year.

Wheat production is estimated to have declined due to a heatwave that resulted in shrivelled grains in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. Industry body Roller Flour Millers’ Federation has raised concerns regarding unavailability of wheat and the rise in prices in the last few days.