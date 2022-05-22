New Delhi: Amid the huge demand for tech workers, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic drove industries across sectors into digital transformation, Indian IT services providers are going all out to arrest their attrition rates. To stop the talent in areas such as digital, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud computing, from leaving, leading software service exporters like Wipro, Cognizant, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Mphasis are offering increments, special bonuses, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (Esops), upskilling and reskilling initiatives, internal job moves, access to higher education programmes and work-from-anywhere options, according to a report by Economics Times.Also Read - Will Infosys Allow Ex-Employees to Work For TCS, Accenture, Others? Final Decision On Non-Compete Clause Soon

Attrition numbers may have moderated for some of these companies, but they remain a real concern given the rising demand for tech workers. As per the report, Infosys, in the January-March quarter, reported a record attrition rate of 27.7%, followed by Wipro at 23.8%, and Tata Consultancy Services at 17.4%.

What Is Cognizant Doing?

Cognizant has reportedly stated initiatives such as higher education programmes, role-based promotions through internal job moves, and building deep specialisation in digital skills to retain its employees. Also Read - L&T Infotech, Mindtree Announce Merger To Create a $3.5 bn IT Services Firm Called 'LTIMindtree'

“Our role-based promotion model is creating constant upward mobility in the company and motivates our associates to stay with us. As a result, we have witnessed a declining attrition rate for two quarters in a row,” ET reported quoting Shantanu Jha, senior vice-president, HR, Cognizant India. The company reportedly also trained over 100,000 associates in new digital skills last year.

What Is Tech Mahindra Doing?

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra has set physical centres in tier II and tier III cities, along with undertaking several initiatives to retain the flight of employees, like special bonuses for all associates, a war chest for retaining people and upskilling them, and redeploying staff on projects so that they can benefit financially.

“Our quarterly annualised attrition has fallen to 19.3% from 23% and we have displayed steady attrition numbers,” ET report quoted Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer, Tech Mahindra as saying. “We are putting efforts into progressive concepts like ring-fencing, recognition through awards, and offering opportunities to provide our employees with adequate room for growth,” he added.

What Is Wipro Doing?

Wipro, on the other hand, has put in place a rewards programme where top performers and those working on future-focused niche technologies and domains are rewarded with substantially higher increases. “We will also be increasing the frequency of promotions to our junior employees on a quarterly basis,” ET reported quoting the company’s spokesperson.

What Is Mindtree Doing?

To stem the attrition rate, Mindtree has reportedly increased promotion thresholds by 25% at the managerial level and adopted an equity compensation approach, over and above the fixed and variable components. The company said it is focusing on continually improving its attractiveness as a future-focused, people-centric employer.

“Attrition is reflective of the significant surge in demand given the magnitude of opportunities ahead for the IT industry,” said the company’s chief people officer Suresh Bethavandu, according to the ET report.

The company is providing employees “with cutting-edge work and growth-oriented career paths and encouraging a learning mindset with a plethora of ‘learn anywhere, anytime’ reskilling and upskilling initiatives,” Bethavandu added.

What Is Mphasis Doing?

As per the report, Mphasis, through its learning resource platform Talent Next has launched upskilling and reskilling initiatives. The initiatives are the company’s key to retaining critical resources, as it looks to strengthen the digital competencies of existing employees as well as freshers.

“Other initiatives, such as internal job postings for lateral growth, awarding top talent with Esops that are linked to tenure, have been showing a positive impact on our talent retention efforts,” said Srikanth Karra, chief human resources officer, Mphasis, as per the report.