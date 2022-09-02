New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has announced that the concessional customs duty on edible oil imports has been extended by another 6 months, taking the new deadline to March 31, 2023. The move comes as a big relief to the customers who are finding it difficult to make their meet during this period of economic crisis.Also Read - Govt Frames Cooking Oil Packaging Rules To Prevent Quantity-Related Frauds. Check Details Here

"The current duty structure on crude palm oil, RBD Palmolein, RBD palm oil, crude soybean oil, refined soybean oil, crude sunflower oil and refined sunflower oil remains unchanged till March 31, 2023", said the Solvent Extractors Association of India

At present, the import duty on crude varieties of palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil stands nil. However, considering the 5 per cent agri cess and 10 per cent social welfare cess, the effective duty on crude varieties of these three edible oils touches 5.5 per cent, the Economic Times reported.

The basic customs duty on refined varieties of palm oil is 12.5 per cent. Adding 10 per cent social welfare cess to that, the effective duty becomes 13.75 per cent. Meanwhile, the basic customs duty on refined soybean and sunflower oils is 17.5 per cent. Adding 10 per cent of social welfare cess to that, the effective duty becomes 19.25 per cent.

The government of India, in the last few months, had directed edible oil companies to pass on the benefits of fall in crude oil prices to domestic consumers. In May, the government had allowed tariff-free imports of crude soybean and sunflower oils during this financial year and next. The price of edible oil has been on a declining trend driven by the fall in global prices.

More than 60 per cent of India’s edible oil needs are covered by imports. Annually, India imports around 13 MT of edible oil from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina and Ukraine.