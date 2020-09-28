New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis when the economy and demand are going through a rough phase, a number of financial institutions, including banks, are offering various kinds of benefits on loans to customers to revive demand in the market in the upcoming festive season. Also Read - Fraud Alert! SBI Warns Customers About Fake Alert E-Mails, Asks Users to Think Before They Click

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday has announced a 100 per cent waiver in the processing fee for all customers applying for auto, gold and personal loans through its Yono application platform.

In a notification, the SBI stated that there will be a complete waiver of processing fees on home loans for homebuyers in approved projects. Moreover, the bank is also ready to provide concessions in interest rates up to 10 bps for select customers – however, this will be based on credit scores.

Along with the concession in interest rate, homebuyers can also avail up to 5 bps interest concession if they apply for the home loan through SBI’s Yono platform.

Talking about the gold loans, the bank said that customers who want to apply for gold loans will get flexible repayment options for up to 36 months at interest rates as low as 7.5 per cent.

On the other hand, the bank said that the lending rates for personal loans will start as low as 9.6 per cent.

Apart from hold loan, the bank will also offer in-principal approvals on car loan applications for those applying through Yono app. Moreover, the SBI customers can avail a pre-approved paperless personal loan through the Yono platform.

To avail personal loan on Yono, customers have to check their eligibility by sending an SMS — PAPL (SPACE) (Last four digits of SBI a/c number) — to 567676.