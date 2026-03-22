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Today Gold, Silver Rate March 22: Gold rates crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 22: Gold rates crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices remain volatile on March 22 as global cues influence rates across India, with investors closely tracking market trends and city-wise price variations in major metros.

Gold rates today 22 March 2026

Gold and silver rates today are yet again witnessing volatility on sustaining demand worries and global cues. Latest gold and silver rates today March 22: On March 22, precious metal rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are mostly flat across zones tracking volatile global cues.

Today Gold Rates: Where Can You Find The Latest Rates?

Gold rates today in India are witnessing mixed movements today after trading with marginal differences yesterday. As of March 22, gold is trading around ₹1.60 lakh per 10 gram for 24K in the domestic market, while 22K rates range between ₹1.55 and ₹1.58 lakh.

“In the retail bullion market, gold prices are consolidating after yesterday’s fall and are hovering in a narrow range tracking global cues on rupee movement,” says a Mumbai-based bullion dealer.

Today Silver Rate: Check The Latest Price Trend

Silver rates today follow gold prices witnessing a mixed trend over the past few sessions. Today, Silver price in India trades around ₹3,800 per 10 grams in Delhi. Whereas the Indian market averages around ₹2.85 lakh/kg.

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“Silver witnessed high volatility this week compared to gold owing to its additional usage as an industrial metal,” the bullion dealer added.

Latest Gold and Silver Rates Across Cities

Retail rates of 22K and 24K gold in different cities:

Delhi: 24K – ₹1.60 lakh/10g, Silver – ₹3,800/10g

Mumbai: 24K – ₹1.60 lakh/10g, Silver – ₹2.7–2.8 lakh/kg

Bangalore: Rates are competitive with above two metropolitan cities but differs slightly on local VAT

Chennai: 24K – ₹1.60 lakh/10g, Silver – ₹2.81 lakh/kg

Kolkata: 24K – ₹1.59 lakh/10g, Silver – ₹2.85 lakh/kg

Prices differ from city to city due to varying VAT, transportation cost, and retail demand.

Gold and Silver Rate Volatility Continues Due To These Factors

Gold rates today continued its volatile run on Tuesday also after sharply gaining last week due to risk-off mood among investors. Gold jumped over ₹2,700 per 10 gram during last week before unwinding some gains on Monday. While the yellow metal saw its biggest single-day drop in over two months yesterday.

Analysts say both gold and silver surged sharply as safe-haven demand strengthened amid concerns over geopolitical tensions and rising inflation, but profit booking along with strong US dollar dragged precious metal prices sharply lower.

Experts Predict Volatility In Prices Will Continue In Short Term

Experts further expect the price volatility to continue in the short term. After shedding nearly ₹300 per 10 gram yesterday gold prices today recovered around ₹50 on positive opening and currently trading nearly flat.

“While tracking the global markets, crude oil prices, cues from the US Fed meet and rupee-US dollar exchange rate will be crucial before buyers invest in gold,” adds Kumar.

Buyers And Investors Can Consider These Factors

Gold jewellery buyers can consider buying the metal if they wish to buy now as the prices are not ruling high. Investors too will watch for some more cues before they buy the metal in big knocks.

Bottom Line

Gold and silver rates today March 22 are moving sideways tracking volatile trade on global exchanges. While gold rates are trading flat today they can rise or fall further in the coming sessions on persistent volatility.

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