Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 16: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Retail petrol and diesel prices in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru saw no revisions on June 16, even as the global energy market stabilizes following recent international peace agreements.

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Amritsar Consumers wait at a petrol station, in Amritsar, Punjab. (PTI)

Petrol, Diesel Prices June 16: Despite global crude oil softening following the groundbreaking US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, domestic fuel rates in India remain frozen today. As the market slowly recovers from war-induced supply shocks, state-run oil marketing companies are holding retail prices steady to recoup recent operational losses. Consequently, petrol and diesel prices in major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru saw no new revisions this morning.

Also read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 13: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 16: City-wise prices

City Petrol Diesel New Delhi 102.12 Rs 95.20 Rs Mumbai City 111.21 Rs 97.83 Rs Kolkata 113.51 Rs 99.82 Rs Chennai 108.01 Rs 99.66 Rs

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 16: State-wise prices

Assam 106.76 Rs 98.08 Rs Bihar 115.06 Rs 101.07 Rs Chandigarh 101.54 Rs 89.47 Rs Chhattisgarh 109.73 Rs 103.01 Rs Dadra And Nagar Haveli 99.90 Rs 95.63 Rs Daman And Diu 99.50 Rs 95.40 Rs Delhi 102.12 Rs 95.20 Rs

OMC under-recoveries decline 83 pc to Rs 3 per litre on petrol

The financial burden on oil marketing companies (OMCs) has eased significantly following a series of fuel price hikes and government support measures, with under-recoveries on petrol and diesel witnessing a sharp decline, according to data shared by Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday.

Also read: When is Modi government planning to review fuel prices? Union Minister Suresh Gopi gives big update, says petrol, diesel rates to be…

The latest figures show that under-recoveries on petrol have fallen by 83 per cent to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 24 per litre recorded on April 1. Similarly, diesel under-recoveries have declined by 75 per cent to Rs 27 per litre from Rs 105 per litre during the same period.

Also read: In major decision, Government bans sale of high-speed diesel at petrol pumps for THESE buyers

The reduction reflects the impact of four fuel price revisions undertaken by the Centre in May, along with fiscal support extended to oil retailers amid elevated global crude oil prices.

Under-recoveries had come down to around Rs 600 crore per day in May after the fourth round of fuel price increases. This marked a further improvement from nearly Rs 750 crore per day reported on May 18.

(With inputs from agencies)