Today’s Market Strategy On Midcap & Smallcap Stocks; Important Levels To watch Out For Nifty Today

Expert sees support for the headline Nifty50 index emerging at 22,000-22,075 levels and a strong buy zone at 21,875-21,950 levels on Tuesday, February 27.

Stock Market Strategy

What Can be your marketing strategy for today to invest in share market, mid cap & small cap stocks? What Are important levels to watch out for, bank nifty? To know more read below.

Zee Business Managing Editor shared his strategy for today’s stock market & key support and resistance levels for the Nifty and the Nifty Bank.

He sees support for the headline Nifty50 index emerging at 22,000-22,075 levels and a strong buy zone at 21,875-21,950 levels on Tuesday, February 27.

For the Bank Nifty, he expects support to come in at 46,275-46,425 levels and a strong buy zone at 46,050-46,225 levels.

Zee Business Managing Editor’s Market Strategy

He expects ups and downs to continue in the market within a narrow range & believes buying may continue in the Nifty50 as long as holds the 22,000 mark on a closing basis.

He points out that important support for the banking index exists at 46,200-46,400 and resistance at 47,000-47,200.

He suggests investors remain selective in midcap and smallcap stocks.

Zee Business Managing Editor Sums Up Market Setup

He is neutral on Global market, DII & F&O. Where as positive on sentiments & trends

DII: Neutral

F&O: Neutral

Sentiment: Positive

Trend: Positive

(With Inputs From Zee Business)

