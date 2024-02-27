By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Today’s Market Strategy On Midcap & Smallcap Stocks; Important Levels To watch Out For Nifty Today
Expert sees support for the headline Nifty50 index emerging at 22,000-22,075 levels and a strong buy zone at 21,875-21,950 levels on Tuesday, February 27.
What Can be your marketing strategy for today to invest in share market, mid cap & small cap stocks? What Are important levels to watch out for, bank nifty? To know more read below.
Zee Business Managing Editor shared his strategy for today’s stock market & key support and resistance levels for the Nifty and the Nifty Bank.
He sees support for the headline Nifty50 index emerging at 22,000-22,075 levels and a strong buy zone at 21,875-21,950 levels on Tuesday, February 27.
For the Bank Nifty, he expects support to come in at 46,275-46,425 levels and a strong buy zone at 46,050-46,225 levels.
Zee Business Managing Editor’s Market Strategy
He expects ups and downs to continue in the market within a narrow range & believes buying may continue in the Nifty50 as long as holds the 22,000 mark on a closing basis.
He points out that important support for the banking index exists at 46,200-46,400 and resistance at 47,000-47,200.
He suggests investors remain selective in midcap and smallcap stocks.
Zee Business Managing Editor Sums Up Market Setup
He is neutral on Global market, DII & F&O. Where as positive on sentiments & trends
- DII: Neutral
- F&O: Neutral
- Sentiment: Positive
- Trend: Positive
(With Inputs From Zee Business)
