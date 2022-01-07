New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, India’s golden boy, has pulled out yet another rabbit from his hat. He is no longer only a sportsperson, he is now an investor too. Following the footsteps of various Indian celebrities, Chopra has invested an undisclosed sum in the influencer marketing platform, One Impression. The strategic round helped the company to raise Rs 7.4 crore ($1 Million), according to a report by PTI.Also Read - Rs 70 Lakh Crore Transferred Through UPI In 2021: PM Modi

The round was led by investors like Varun Alagh of Mamaearth and Karandeep Anand, who was with Meta previously. Interestingly, famous comedians Zakir Khan and Kanan Gill have also invested in the company, according to the report. Prior to Chopra, Olympics Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra had set up a venture capital fund to invest in startups, the report added. Also Read - In busy 2022, Neeraj Chopra to participate in CWG, Asian Games, World Championship

One Impression, however, has said that it aims to grow 10 times after this round of investment. The company is promoting brands from various countries including Nepal, UAE, the US and India. The company has an annual revenue of $7 Million and has aspirations to touch $35 Million in 2022 itself. Also Read - Birthday Wishes Pour in For Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

CEO and Co-founder of One Impression, Apaksh Gupta, said, “Creator economy is booming globally and I have a strong conviction in the team’s and platform’s capability to become a leading global influencer marketing destination for millions of advertisers.”