New Delhi: Travelling on national highways could become a little more expensive as the Central government has decided to increase the toll tax from April 1, Friday. As per a report, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll tax from ₹10 to ₹65. Besides, the cost of commercial vehicles has been raised by Rs 65 and light vehicles by Rs 10 for one way.

NN Giri, NHAI Project Director confirmed that a notification regarding a hike in toll tax has been issued for the FY 2022-23. “On highways connecting Delhi, toll price has been increased by for 4 wheelers— cars and jeeps. Oversize vehicles will have to pay Rs 65 for one-way from April 1”, LIVE Hindustan quoted Giri as saying.

Toll Tax Hike: How Much Commuters Will Have to Pay On the 59.77 km Delhi-Meerut Expressway, commuters will have to pay 10% more toll tax. On the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan to the end of Kashi toll plaza, people traveling in cars and jeeps will have to pay Rs 155 instead of Rs 140. From Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod plaza, commuters will have to pay Rs 100. From Indirapuram to Kashi, Bhojpur and Rasoolpur Sikrod, commuters will have to pay Rs 105, Rs 80 and Rs 55 respectively. Passing through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) will also get expensive from tomorrow. While toll tax at Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, will increase by 14 percent, it will be 8 to 9 per cent more on KMP. According to the Kherki Daula toll plaza management, from April 1, large commercial vehicles (trucks, buses and similar vehicles) will be charged Rs 235 per trip instead of Rs 205 earlier. The regular toll charges for cars and jeeps have been increased by Rs 10 from Rs 70 to Rs 80. For minibus-type vehicles, Rs 115 instead of Rs 100 will be charged, it said. On average, more than 80,000 vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza every day. The monthly rates have been also hiked, the management said.