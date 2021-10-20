New Delhi: Prices of onion and tomato have soared across the country during the ongoing festive season and now all eyes are on whether high rates will further pinch the common man’s pocket or not during the Diwali. The festival of lights is just weeks away and rates of onions and tomatoes are hovering at high levels both at retail and wholesale markets across the country.Also Read - Mehengai Ki Maar! Skyrocketing Fuel, Vegetable Prices Destroy Aam Aadmi's Budget | Check Rates Here

There is uncertainty surrounding onion prices as all depends on weather. If weather remains suitable then onion prices will remain stable during Diwali. If weather turns unfavourable then onion rates will go up further, according to an Economic Times report.

So far, the all-time high levels of petrol and diesel prices, the delayed withdrawal of monsoon, along with flood situation in several parts of the country, and the ongoing festive season demand have set the prices of tomato and onion to skyrocket, as per an IANS report.

The Central government has assured that it was keeping tab on the prices. The Centre even announced that it has maintained a buffer stock to moderate prices and ensuring minimal storage loss, the IANS report says.

“The onion and tomato prices have shot up because there have been continuous rains in Maharashtra from where Delhi gets its onions. Tomatoes come from Maharashtra and Karnataka, which too has witnessed rains and flood fury in recent weeks,” said former president of Federation of Fruit and Vegetables Trade Associations of Delhi, Rajendra Sharma, the IANS reported.

The prices were relatively stable till about last month and the rates were comparable to that of the same time last year. However, with floods in several parts of south India in September and early October led to supply shortage, as per IANS report.