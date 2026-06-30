Tomato, potato and onion prices soar ahead of the monsoon; several states witness a surge of up to Rs…

Onion and tomato prices typically witness seasonal fluctuations during the monsoon period. However, the extreme heat caused by El Niño and delayed rainfall has hit the delicate tomato crop the hardest.

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New Delhi: In a concerning development, the prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes have surged in recent weeks. This has raised concerns over food inflation, as these three vegetables account for a combined weightage of 1.75 percent in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As per the data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of tomatoes has increased by 18 percent over the past month, while onion prices have risen by 11 percent and potato prices by 1.3 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, tomato prices have surged by 25 percent and onion prices by 3.3 percent. However, potato prices remain 17 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

As per an ET report, tomato prices have risen by as much as 50 percent in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, while prices in Delhi have nearly doubled. The spike has been attributed to extreme heat damaging crop production and disrupting supplies.

Why Have Prices Increased?

It is important to note that the onion prices have risen by 10-20 percent in several states after unseasonal rainfall affected the quality of stored crops. Onion and tomato prices typically witness seasonal fluctuations during the monsoon period. However, the extreme heat caused by El Niño and delayed rainfall has hit the delicate tomato crop the hardest.

Here are some of the key details:

In recent weeks, the prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes have risen sharply

Onions, tomatoes, and potatoes account for a combined 1.75 percent weightage in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The average retail price of tomatoes has surged by 18 percent over the past month.

During the same period, onion prices have risen by 11 percent, while potato prices have increased by 1.3 percent.

Supply Disruptions

While talking to Ashok Kaushik, president of the Azadpur Onion Traders Association, said, “The extreme heat has not only reduced supplies but has also made it difficult to transport tomatoes over long distances. This is because tomatoes are spoiling faster due to the high temperatures.”

Similarly, the supply of tomatoes arriving in Delhi from states such as Rajasthan and Haryana has also declined