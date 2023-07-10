Home

Tomato Prices Rise to Rs 200 Per Kg After Heavy Rains: Check Other Vegetable Prices in Major Cities

The wholesale price of tomato was ruling at Rs 100-160 per kg at Azadpur mandi on Monday. The current demand is being met from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, he added.

The retail price of tomato was highest at Rs 149 per kg in Kolkata,

Tomato Price Latest Update: The prices of most vegetables including tomatoes have further skyrocketed as heavy rains have thrown life out of gear across the country and affected its supply. Traders said the retail price of tomato has touched up to Rs 200 per kilogramme in some parts of the country including Delhi as incessant rains disrupted supplies.

Heavy rainfall in vegetable-producing areas has led to waterlogging leading to the damage of tomato crop and other perishable vegetables grown below the soil, especially onion, and ginger, the traders added.

According to the data received by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the all-India average retail price of tomato was ruling at 104.38 per kg on Monday, with maximum price quoted was Rs 200 per kg in Swai Madhopur and minimum was Rs 31 per kg in Churu in Rajasthan.

Check City-wise Tomato Prices

The retail price of tomato was highest at Rs 149 per kg in Kolkata, followed by Rs 135 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 123 per kg in Chennai and Rs 100 per kg in Delhi.

The retail price of tomato and other vegetables varies depending on the quality and the location where they are sold.

“There has been further disruption in the supply of tomato in Delhi because of the heavy rains in the last two days. If heavy rains continue, it looks unlikely the prices will ease soon,” Azadpur Tomato Association President and member of Azadpur Mandi Ashok Kaushik told PTI.

Tomato Prices at Azadpur Mandi

The wholesale price of tomato was ruling at Rs 100-160 per kg at Azadpur mandi on Monday. The current demand is being met from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, he added.

There has been some increase in retail price of onion and potato besides other vegetables like french beans, cauliflower, cabbage and ginger, he added.

Prices of Other Vegetables

Most vegetables are sold not below Rs 60 per kg. For instance, retail price of lady finger is sold at Rs 80 per kg, while bitter gourd, bottle gourd and cucumber at Rs 60 per kg each, cauliflower is sold as high as Rs 180 per kg, trade data showed. Ginger prices have increased from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 300 per kg in the last fortnight.

(With inputs from PTI)

