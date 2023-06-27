Home

Business

Tomatoes Go Off The Menu For Many In Bengaluru As Price Touches Rs 100 Per KG

Tomatoes Go Off The Menu For Many In Bengaluru As Price Touches Rs 100 Per KG

Tomato Price Hike: It is not just in Bengaluru but tomato prices have soared across India, majorly because of the uncertain weather conditions.

Tomato was being sold at Rs 80/kg at Mumbai’s Dadar vegetable market.

Tomato Price Hike Latest Update: Tomatoes have gone off the menu for many in Bengaluru after the prices of the vegetable touched Rs 100 per KG. And it is not just in Bengaluru but tomato prices have soared across India, majorly because of the uncertain weather conditions.

Tomato Price in Different Cities

Notably, tomato prices have crossed Rs 100 kg mark in several metro cities. In the national capital Delhi, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80 kg for the past three days. In the similar manner, In Kanpur, the rates of tomatoes have increased to Rs 100 kg.

You may like to read

It should be noted that the tomatoes in Delhi were sold between Rs 10-15 per kilo. Tomato prices in Bengaluru have gone up to Rs 125 per kg this week from Rs 40 kg in the third week in May.

Local traders explain that going by the trend, the prices will reach Rs 100/kg soon in almost all places across the country.

Why Tomato Prices Hiked?

Traders say that there is a huge drop in the arrival of tomatoes to the Kolar Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) this season. The market, which provides a major chunk of supply to Bengaluru saw 300 to 400 loads of arrivals. This season it has been reduced to 100 loads.

In the APMC mandi in Kolar, a tomato crate of 15 kg was being sold for Rs 1,080-1100 on Monday. Looking at the situation, the local farmers in Kolar have replaced tomato cultivation with beans this year as prices of beans have skyrocketed.

Even as most of the Indian cities are facing the high tomato prices, a significant crop used in many desi cuisines, in Sambhal and Keonjhar the cost of 1-kilo tomato is only Rs 10.

Tomato prices in local markets have gone up between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kilo after an increase in prices in the wholesale markets, Economic Times said in a report.

In the meantime, local farmers blamed the recent price hike on production shortages, that were triggered by the extreme heat and delayed monsoon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.