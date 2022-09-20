Lucknow: The tomato prices that hovered between Rs 30-40 a kilo gram a week ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj have now risen to Rs 80 per kilo gram, a Dainik Bhaksar report said. About three months ago, tomato price in the same city reached a staggering Rs 100 per kilo gram, but later it fell. The price has once again climbed up adding to the woes of the common people.Also Read - "She Does Not Represent Average Family In India", Ex-FM Chidambaram Slams Incumbent Sitharaman Over Inflation

The report also mentions about other vegetables that have also gone expensive in the recent days in the city. While capsicum is being sold at Rs 80 per kilo gram, brinjal is being sold at Rs 40 per kilo gram, onion is being sold at Rs 25 per kilo gram and cauliflower price ranges between Rs 40-50 per kilo gram. The prices of the fruits have also gone up, for instance, the report mentions that apple is being sold at Rs 100 per kilo gram. Also Read - Staring At An Impending Food Crisis? Food Secy Says Rice Production May Fall By 10-12mn Tonnes

Similarly, the prices of different varieties of dal, one of the most commonly used pulses in Indian kitchens, have also gone up. In Prayagraj, according to the report, tur dal was being sold at a price range between Rs 100 and Rs 105 per kilo gram almost a month back, but currently, it’s being sold at a price range between Rs 115 and Rs 120. The prices of gram dal, urad dal, masoor dal have also significantly increased. Also Read - Wholesale Price Index Falls To 13.93% In July Vs 15.18% In June: DETAILS

This price rise is not unique to Prayagraj. It’s happening simultaneously in several other Indian cities as well. In Bengaluru, according to a report published in The Hindu, a bunch of coriander touched Rs 80-90 at many retail stores, the price of beans almost tripled from Rs 30 to Rs 80 in a week.

Even though adverse climatic conditions, followed by shortage of produce and disruption of the supply chain mechanism, can be considered as one of the major reasons that directly caused this price rise, common people remain to be the primary victims of this debacle. This, added to the continuous rise in prices of cooking gas, oil and fuel is only making the situation worse.

Government data shows that India’s Wholesale Price Index had eased to 12.41 per cent in August compared to 13.93 per cent in July and 15.18 per cent in June. Despite the easing in wholesale inflation figures, it continues to be in double digits for the 17th consecutive month beginning April 2021.