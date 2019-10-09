New Delhi: The retail price of tomatoes shot up to Rs 80 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday. This price rise is due to supply disruption caused in the wake of heavy rains in key tomato growing states including Karnataka.

Earlier this, the price of onions registered a steep rise. However, it has now come down marginally compared to last week with onions currently being sold at Rs 60 per kg in Delhi.

Mother Dairy’s Safal outlets are selling tomatoes at Rs 58 per kg, while the same quantity is being sold at Rs 60-80 by local vendors (depending on the quality and locality) in Delhi.

“Tomato prices have increased sharply in the last few days as the supply has been affected because of floods and heavy rains in the key growing states,” PTI reported a wholesale trader at Azadpur Mandi as saying.

Talking of other metro cities, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 60 kg in Kolkata, Rs 54 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 40 per kg in Chennai today, government data said.

Meanwhile, the onion price in Delhi has gone down to below Rs 60 kg as the Centre has increased the supply of the bulb through cooperatives Nafed, NCCF and Mother Dairy. These cooperaives are reportedly selling onions at Rs 23.90 per kg. All said, the retail prices of onions are still on the higher side.