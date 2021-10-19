New Delhi: Along with Petrol and diesel prices, the rate of tomato seems to be pinching the common man’s pocket during the ongoing festive season in the country. The retail price of tomatoes has skyrocketed to Rs 93 per kg due to sluggish arrival in mandis amid reports of crop damage, owing to unseasonal rains, PTI reported quoting the government data. Among metro cities, tomatoes were sold at Rs 93 per kg in Kolkata, Rs 60 per kg in Chennai, Rs 59 per kg in Delhi and Rs 53 per kg in Mumbai, the PTI report says.Also Read - Tomato Prices Crash Across Country; Rates as Low as Rs 4/kg in Delhi, Maharashtra And Other States

Tomato Price in India

The retail price of tomatoes was ruling at more than Rs 50 per kg in over 50 cities out of 175-odd cities tracked by the consumer affairs ministry, the PTI report says.

Even in the wholesale markets, tomatoes were sold at Rs 84 per kg in Kolkata, at Rs 52 per kg in Chennai, Rs 30 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 29.50 per kg in Delhi on Monday, the PTI report says.

This comes even as India is the world’s second-largest tomato producer after China. The country produces around 19.75 million tonnes from an area of 7.89 lakh hectares with an average yield of 25.05 tonnes per hectare, according to the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation, the PTI report says.

Tomato Prices are Soaring – Here’s Why