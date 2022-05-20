Chennai: Due to the shortage in supply, the prices of tomatoes have crossed Rs 100 in several parts of Tamil Nadu. They are being sold for up to Rs 120 per kg across the state. Earlier, the wholesale prices of tomatoes in Chennai were Rs 80-95, which is likely to increase further due to the rains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Drunk Man Hacks 2 Daughters To Death After Being Questioned For Liquor Consumption

The price of the kitchen staple on Thursday went up to Rs 100 per kg in Chennai, Rs 80 in Tiruchy, 80-90 in Coimbatore, and 60-80 in Madurai.

Speaking to India Express, M Thiagarajan, President of Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Sellers' Welfare Association, said the wholesale rate of native tomatoes was Rs 80 a kg and Rs 85-95 for naveen tomatoes. He said as the prices of tomatoes dropped heavily (two months ago), many small-scale farmers couldn't make enough profits to cultivate the crop.

To address the issue, Minister of Co-operation for Tamil Nadu, Periyasamy on Friday said tomatoes would be sold at minimal prices in ‘Pannai Pasumai Shops’.

Giving further details, he said that the shops will sell tomatoes at a lesser price. He also added that the prices will be set between Rs 70-85 per kg. “However, if needed, the steps will also be taken to sell tomatoes at ration shops too,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Today.

Apart from Chennai, the tomato prices have also increased in Delhi amid heatwave. The wholesale and retail vegetable sellers say that the tomato rates are nearly 400 per cent higher than in previous years. Now, it is being sold at Rs 65-80 per kg this year, by retailers.