Tomato Prices Soar Due to Short Supply, Likely to Cross Rs 100 Per KG Soon: Report

Tomato prices had last week shot up to over Rs 80 per kg in several places across the country.

Tomato Price Hike: Tomato prices have doubled in the last two days in Delhi's Azadpur wholesale market.

Tomato Price Hike: The prices of essential vegetables such as tomatoes are set to shoot up to more than Rs 100 per kilo because of the severe short supply, a report by The Hindu said on Monday. The tomato prices had last week shot up to over Rs 80 per kg. The report said that a 15-kg crate of tomatoes was sold for Rs 1,100 in Kolar wholesale APMC market on Sunday.

Why Did Tomato Prices Increase?

It should be noted that the delayed monsoon and the possibility of weak rainfall in several parts of the country is leading to the increase in the prices of vegetables.

“The sowing of tomato this year is lower than the previous years, for various reasons. Many farmers in Kolar shifted to beans this year, as the price of beans skyrocketed last year. However, due to deficient monsoons crops have dried up and wilted,” Anji Reddy, a tomato farmer from Kolar, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Tomato Prices Crashed to Rs 3-5 Per Kg

Tomato prices last month crashed to Rs 3-5 per kg as a result, several farmers were forced to throw away their produce by driving tractors through the crop.

Now as there is tomato deficiency in Maharashtra, buyers are moving to West Bengal, Odisha, and even for export to Bangladesh to meet demands.

Tomato Prices Double in Delhi’s Azadpur

Tomato prices have doubled in the last two days in Delhi’s Azadpur wholesale market. A tomato trader told Economic Times that they are not getting enough tomatoes from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana due to shortage and now relying on Bengaluru for supply.

It is not just tomatoes, the prices of other vegetables, other than onions and potatoes, have also gone northward. One kg of beans is prices in the range of Rs 120-Rs140, and the prices of some varieties of carrots are inching the Rs 100 mark. Capsicum prices have crossed Rs 80 per kg. Moreover, the egg prices have surged in the range of Rs 7- Rs 8 in the last few days.

