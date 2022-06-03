Tomato Prices Latest Update: After the lemon price, now the tomato prices in major metro cities, including Mumbai, have gone up since the beginning of June, giving a major shock to the consumers. On June 3, the tomato was being sold at Rs 80/kg at Mumbai’s Dadar vegetable market and the situation is even worse outside Dadar market, where the price of tomato has reached Rs 100 per kg. As per updates, tomato prices are unlikely to fall for the next two to three weeks.Also Read - Retail Tomato Prices In Major Metros Skyrocket To Rs 77 Per Kg. Check Its Prices In Different Cities

Significantly, the prices of several essential vegetables have seen a major hike per kilogram in major cities such as Chennai and Mumbai. These two cities have seen the major increase in the per kg rate of the essential vegetables.

While prices have been impacted due to the tight supply of the commodity, experts say that the March-April heat waves in key tomato-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had massively impacted the production.

Because of skyrocketing vegetable prices, the monthly budget of consumers has also been impacted.

The average retail price of tomatoes in India has gone up 70 % in the last month and 168 % in the last year, according to figures published by the Food Ministry.