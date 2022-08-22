New Delhi: India is home to 166 billionaires while only 18 of them have made it into the top 500 billionaires list. Let us see the 10 richest Indians as per Forbes Billionaires List 2022Also Read - Mukesh Ambani, Family Get Fresh Threat Calls, 'Mentally Unstable' Man Detained | 10 Points

10. Uday Kotak

Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Video Shows Mukesh And Nita Ambani Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav With Grandson Prithvi | WATCH

Uday Suresh Kotak, the executive vice chairman and the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has a net worth of $14.3 billion, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Top Businessmen Who Played Pivotal Role In Shaping Indian Economy

9. Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceuticals. As per Forbes Billionaires List 2022, Dilip Shanghvi is said to be having a net worth of $15.6 billion.

8. Kumar Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the 4th generation head of the storied Aditya Birla Group. He has accumulated wealth amounting to $14.3 billion, as per Forbes Billionaires List 2022

7. Savitri Jindal & Family

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group. She is the widow of the company’s founder OP Jindal. As per Forbes Billionaires List 2022, Savitri Jindal & family’s net worth amounts to $17.7 billion.

6. Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal is the chairperson of the $76.6 billion (revenue) company ArcelorMittal, which is considered as the world’s largest steel and mining company by output. The net worth of Lakshmi Mittal based on Forbes Billionaires List 2022 is $17.9 billion.

5. Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani is an Indian investor, businessman and the founder of DMart. His net worth according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022 is $20 billion. In 2022, he was ranked as the 98th richest person in the world by Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

4. Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla is the chairman and managing director of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturing company in the world. His net worth stands at $24.3 billion according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022.

3. Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar is the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Ltd. A pioneer in the Indian IT industry, Shiv Nadar’s net worth is estimated to be $28.7 billion, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022.

2. Gautam Adani & Family

Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of Adani Group. He controls Mundra Port, the largest private port in India. While Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List has ranked him as the richest person in India with a net worth of $139.6 billion, Forbes Billionaires List 2022 has given him the second place with a net worth of $90 billion.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Much to no one’s surprise, Reliance Industries’ chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani has emerged has the richest person in India according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022 with a net worth of $90.7 billion. However, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, as on 22-08-2022, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is $94.5 billion, while that of Gautam Adani & family’s is $139.6 billion.