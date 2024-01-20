Home

Top 15 Most Popular Bikes And Scooters Used By Delivery Riders In 2023

Hero, Honda, and TVS in the petrol models and TVS, Yulu and Ather in the EV models were the most popular bike brands that delivery partners used this year.

The bikes that are popular amongst Gig Delivery riders have an engine of 100-125 CC, while a few models have 150 CC engines.

Most Popular Bikes And Scooters: Ever wondered how swiftly delivery riders zip through the streets, effortlessly navigating on their trusty two-wheelers and delivering your food, documents, gifts, and all other parcels on time?

As per the latest findings of Borzo (erstwhile WeFast) the most popular Bike and Scooter brands that delivery partners prefer using are Hero, Honda, and TVS amongst Petrol 2 Wheelers and TVS, Yulu, and Ather in EV 2-Wheeler brands. Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, Hero Passion, and TVS Jupiter are the Top 5 most popular 2-wheeler models in the market amongst Gig delivery partners.

The gig economy landscape is transforming with technology and mobility, offering increased autonomy to gig workers. The entry of multiple players in E-commerce, Food, and Logistics has diversified the options available for delivery personnel in the gig economy. With a plethora of opportunities at hand, the key prerequisite for joining any tech-enabled platform to execute courier and delivery services across the city now includes a reliable two-wheeler that is Petrol or Electric Vehicle (EV).

The 5 most popular models of Bikes amongst Gig Delivery riders are Hero Splendor, Hero Passion, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina and Bajaj Pulsar, whereas in Scooters the most popular models are Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, TVS Jupiter and Honda Dio.

The most interesting aspect to note is that all the bikes that are popular amongst Gig Delivery riders have an engine of 100-125 CC, while a few models have 150 CC engines.

Top 5 Most Popular Petrol Bike Brands

1. Hero

2. Honda

3. TVS

4. Bajaj

5. Suzuki

Top 5 Most Popular Electric Bike Brands

1. TVS

2. Yulu

3. Ather

4. Ola

5. Gogoro

Top 15 Most Popular Bikes And Scooter Models

1. Hero Splendor

2. Honda Activa

3. Suzuki Access

4. Hero Passion

5. TVS Jupiter

6. Honda Shine

7. Bajaj Platina

8. Bajaj Pulsar

9. Electric

10. Bajaj CT

11. Honda Dio

12. Honda SP

13. Honda Unicorn

14. TVS Radeon

15. TVS Apache

