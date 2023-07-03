Home

Top 5 Investment Options for Working Women In India

Here are the top 5 investment options for working women who want to become financial independent.

Gold has been and is one of the best investments to date, and who better than a woman would understand the value of an investment in gold? (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In India, there has been a significant rise in the number of working women who are financially independent. They have realised that financial security and independence are equally important, notwithstanding their motivation to seek high-powered positions, and this is when the power of investment of money kicks in.

We present the top 5 investment options for working women who want to become or maintain their financial independence.

National Pension Scheme

To assist you in saving money for retirement, the Indian government launched the NPS, a market-linked savings programme. A person’s contributions are invested in a variety of securities under the NPS plan, including equity, corporate bonds, liquid funds, government bonds, and fixed financial instruments.

The National Pension Scheme is under the control of PFRDA, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. The scheme allows you the freedom to select your investment fund manager, fund alternatives, annuity service provider, and annuity choice, as per ICICI.

Fixed Deposits

Fixed-deposit investments are one of the best ways to safeguard your funds because they not only enable you to save money but also to earn a sizable income on them. Competitive bank FD interest rates enable depositors to achieve a positive Return on Investment over a predetermined period of time, as per Groww.

Mutual Fund SIPs

The best investment for females with a moderate to high appetite for risk is a mutual fund. Based on your financial objectives, you can invest in equity, debt, or hybrid funds. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), which is economical and suitable for long-term investment, is a wonderful place to start if you’re a newbie. You may want to think about investing in an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) if you are an aggressive investor and are willing to put money into it, as per ICICI.

Gold

Gold has been and is one of the best investments to date, and who better than a woman would understand the value of an investment in gold? There are numerous ways to invest in gold, including purchasing jewellery, coins, bars, gold exchange-traded funds, gold funds, sovereign gold bond programmes, etc., the report said.

Health insurance

It is often said that the best investment we can make is in our health. It’s crucial to safeguard your family’s health as well as your own. Environmental dangers present a significant risk to health today. Comprehensive health insurance coverage will cover your medical costs in these situations, preserving your savings.

