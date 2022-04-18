New Delhi: The summers are here and temperatures are soaring. It means coolers and air-conditioners are running round the clock to beat the heat, but this is leading to higher electricity bills in households. However, there are ways through which electricity bills can be brought down to some extent.Also Read - Delhi's Peak Power Demand May Surpass 8,000 MW This Summer. How BSES Plans to Meet The Same

So here we are sharing some tips for you to use this summer so you can keep your house cool without burning a hole in your pocket. Also Read - Co-WIN Update: Users Can Now Add 6 Names On One Mobile Number. Details

Make note of these 5 simple yet effective tricks to bring down the electricity bill this summer:

1. Take note of rating

There has been a trend of smart electronic products in recent years. While buying any electronic product such as, AC, cooler and fridge, you must take note of the rating provided to it in terms of stars. Higher the rating, lesser the consumption of electricity. So try and go for a 5 or 4 star rating product for your home at all times. Also Read - Breaking: Electricity Bills In Delhi To See 2% Increase From October 1; Check New Power Tariff Here

2. Switch off the lights

Open those curtains and switch off the lights during daytime to save electricity. Use LED bulbs that consume very less power and shine much more brighter. Make sure to switch off other electronic products, including fans, cooler, AC while leaving a room too.

3. Start unplugging

If you’re not using an electronic device, unplug it. Yes, such a simple thing can save as much as 10% on the electricity bill per month. TV, AC, laptop and mobile chargers should be unplugged while not in use as they keep on consuming electricity even while being switched off.

4. Bid goodbye to old stuff

Discard some old electronic devices, like TV, desktop, fridge and replace them with the ones with latest technology. It may seem a costlier move at the time, but will keep the electricity bill in check thus benefitting in the long run.

5. Pay special attention to AC and fridge

Make sure that your ACs get serviced at the start of the season and are functioning well, hence not consuming extra power in cooling. Refrigerator must be cleaned thoroughly at regular intervals and door must be closed properly at all times. Also, set the cooling button according to weather so as to gain maximum while spending minimum.