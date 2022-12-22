Torrent Group Bids Highest For Debt-Laden Anil Ambani’s RCap

Oaktree Capital stayed away from the e-auction on Wednesday, and a consortium of Cosmea Financial and Piramal Group had pulled out of the race on the eve of bidding date.

New Delhi: Gujarat-based Torrent Group placed the highest bid to acquire the entire assets of debt-laden Reliance Capital owned by Anil Ambani for Rs 8,640 crore in the first phase of auction that was conducted on Wednesday, said a report. It said the only other company that’s left in the race now is Hinduja Group, which has offered Rs 8,110 crore.

“The CoC (Committee of Creditors) will shortlist the successful resolution applicant based on a number of factors, including the resolution plan that was submitted earlier, the deferred payment structure and the net present value (NPV) offered by the bidders, among others,” reported Financial Express quoting sources.