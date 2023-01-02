Torrent Power Might Buy ReNew’s Clean Capacity For $1.2 Billion: Report

It said that Torrent Power has submitted a non-binding offer (NBO) for ReNew's solar and wind power assets of 350 MW and 750 MW, respectively, at an equity value of around $450 million and that discussions are continuing.

Torrent Power Might Buy ReNew's Clean Capacity For $1.2 Billion: Report

New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based Torrent power is in talks with Gurgaon-based ReNew Energy Global Plc to buy the company’s clean energy projects at an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion, reported Mint quoting two people aware of the development.

It said that Torrent Power has submitted a non-binding offer (NBO) for ReNew’s solar and wind power assets of 350 MW and 750 MW, respectively, at an equity value of around $450 million and that discussions are continuing.

Torrent Power is one of India’s leading brands in the Indian power sector having a presence across power generation, transmission, distribution, manufacturing, and supply of power cables.

ReNew Power is India’s largest renewable energy company by operational capacity having an asset base of over 10 GW, with around 5 GW operational. While announcing its Q2 FY23 results recently, the chairman and CEO of ReNew, Sumant Sinha said that the company furthered its investments in capacity, technology and analytics capabilities through acquiring the shares of 3E, a leading SaaS solutions company in renewable energy and a new partnership with Norfund and KLP.