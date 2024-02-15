Toyam Sports Hits Upper Circuit After Third-quarter Results | Check Key Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Toyam Sports hit the upper circuit on Thursday after the company announced third-quarter results. The counter opened at Rs 5.89 and surged 5 percent to hit the day’s high of Rs 5.99. Shares of Toyam Sports, which has a market cap of Rs 338 crore, a 52-week low of Rs 4.65 and a 52-week high of Rs 19.45.

Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly net profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2023 up 454.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022. The EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2023 up 439.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000-mark on Thursday, while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level, supported by hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Besides, a heavy rush on auto, energy and utility counters also helped the indices, traders said.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38. The index opened strong and touched a high of 72,164.97 and a low of 71,644.44 during intra-day trades.

Shares of HDFC Bank surged 2.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,413.75 apiece against its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty also gained 70.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 21,910.75.

“The benchmark indexes inched higher, mirroring the positive sentiment prevailing in the global market. The disinflation trend in the Euro zone, coupled with better earnings, lifted investor sentiment.

“Despite the broad-based recovery, market participants are more inclined towards quality large-cap stocks owing to the prevailing valuation gap, which led them to exercise caution on small and mid-caps,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

M&M was the biggest gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 6.51 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Wipro.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HUL, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng settled with gains, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped into the red. China’s financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.