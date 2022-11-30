Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram Kirloskar Dies at 64

India's automotive industry stalwart and Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar died on Tuesday.

Bengaluru: Vikram S Kirloskar, the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 64, the company informed. According to initial reports, Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm”, the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family.”