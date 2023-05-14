Home

You Will Soon Be Able To Track, Recover Lost Mobile Phones Via Government Website; Here’s How

A government portal is set to be unveiled on May 17 which will help people track and find their lost mobile phones.

As of now, the portal caters only to Delhi and Mumbai circles. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: You will soon be able to track down your lost or stolen mobile phone as the government is unveiling a portal to help you do so. The government is launching a website – sancharsaathi.gov.in – that will allow you to track your lost or stolen mobile phones. The portal is set to function from May 17 on the occassion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

Govt portal to help you find your lost/stolen mobile phones – 5 Facts

This new portal will help people track and find their lost mobile phones. The Sanchar Saathi portal will be officially unveiled by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

The portal will be available throughout the country and cater to lost or stolen mobile phones connected to all telecom circles.

As of now, this portal caters only to Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Till date with the help of this portal, 4,70,000 lost or stolen mobile phones have been blocked. Also, more than 2,40,000 mobile phones have been tracked through this portal, official sources informed. Around 8,000 phones have also been recovered through the portal.

With the help of this portal, users can also access their SIM card number and block it if anybody is found using the SIM through the owner’s ID.

About Sanchar Saathi portal

Sanchar Saathi portal have been developed with an aim to helpmobile subscribers strengthen their security and increase awareness about citizen-centric initiatives of the government. Sanchar Saathi helps citizens by allowing them to know the mobile connections issued in their name, get disconnected the connections not required by them, block/trace lost mobile phones and check genuineness of devices while buying a new/old mobile phone. Sanchar Saathi contains various modules like CEIR, TAFCOP etc.

CEIR module facilitates tracing of the lost/stolen mobile devices. This also facilitates blocking of lost/stolen mobile devices in network of all telecom operators so that lost/stolen devices cannot be used in India. If anyone tries to use the blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated. Once mobile phone is found it may be unblocked on the portal for its normal use by the citizens.

TAFCOP module facilitates a mobile subscriber to check the number of mobile connections taken in his/her name. It also facilitates to report the mobile connection(s) which are either not required or not taken by the subscriber.

