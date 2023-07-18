Home

Track Your ITR Refund Status: Step-By-Step Process To Follow After Filing Tax Return

The last date to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. Here are the simple steps to check the status of your application, if you have filed your income tax returns.

The deadline to file ITR is July 31.

Filing income tax returns has now become a fast and convenient process and can be done from the comfort of one’s own home. It is important to file ITR to evade penalties and make sure that you avail all the entitled deductions and benefits you are entitled to. First-time taxpayers must be mindful about ITR refunds. An income tax refund is the money you get back from the government if you paid more in taxes than you were supposed to. For financial year 2022-23, the filing of income tax return is in progress and more than two crore ITRs have been filed till July 11.

After completing the process, many individuals want to ensure that their ITR is filed properly and to check the status of their application. The government has made it easy to know the status of your ITR refund online. A person with the ITR acknowledgement number and a registered mobile number can check the status of the tax refund.

ITR Filing Due Date

The deadline to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023 for salaried persons and pensioners. If you file your ITR after the last date, you may have to pay a penalty.

ITR Refund Status: Steps To Check By With Login

Visit the Income tax e-filing website at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Click on the “e-Filing” tab on the home page.

Login into your account using your user ID and password.

Select the “Income Tax Return (ITR) Status” link.

Enter your valid mobile number and acknowledgement number.

Click on “Continue” and enter the six-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number.

Then, click on “Submit”.

ITR Refund Status: How To Track Without Login

Visit the income tax e-filing website at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Click on ‘Income Tax Return (ITR) Status’ under the ‘Quick Links’ sections.

Enter an acknowledgement number you received while filing the ITR and your valid mobile number.

Click on continue and enter the six-digit OTP you receive on your number.

After following the steps, the status of your ITR will be displayed on the screen.

ITR Status: Duration To Process Refund

After the filing and verification of tax returns, it usually takes about 20-45 days for the refund to be processed.

