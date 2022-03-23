New Delhi: To protest against the policies of the Central government, a joint forum of central trade unions on Wednesday gave a call for nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. The development comes after a joint platform of central trade unions held a meeting in the national capital on March 22, 2022, to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all India strike on 28-29 March 2022 against the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies of the central government.Also Read - No Bank Strike Tomorrow! Trade Union Defers Nationwide Bandh to March

In the meantime, the State Bank of India (SBI) in a statement said that the banking services may get impacted as various employee unions have called for the strike on March 28-29.

The SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

The strike has been called to oppose the government’s move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

“We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The trade unions said that the strike notices have been given by the unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance among others. They also added that the unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of strike at several hundreds of spots.

The trade unions in their meeting took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently held state elections, the Centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG, taking steps to implement their program of monetization (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.

However, the union welcomed the reiteration by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha that they will observe Rural Bandh on 28-29 March. It was decided to hold a public meeting on 24th March by connecting the Union members on Facebook page of the CTUs from 5 PM to 6 PM.

The platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations called all sections of society to extend their support to the strike. The central trade unions which are part of this joint forum calling for strike include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.