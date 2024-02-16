Home

Business

‘Traders Not Part Of Farmers Protest; Agitation Will Cause Rs 300 Crore Loss’, Says CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal

‘Traders Not Part Of Farmers Protest; Agitation Will Cause Rs 300 Crore Loss’, Says CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal

Praveen Khandelwal has said that the ongoing farmers' protest has impacted trade in Delhi, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately 300 crores so far.

Patiala: Members of various organisations block railway tracks at Rajpura as they stage 'rail roko' protest in support of farmers agitating at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Amid the Bharat Bandh call by farmer leaders across the country, General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders Praveen Khandelwal has said that traders of Delhi and the nation are not included in the Bharat Bandh call by the farmers and all the markets are open. Moreover, he has also said that the estimated loss as a result of the farmer protest will be approximately Rs 300 crore.

Trending Now

”300 Crore Loss Due To Farmers Protest”

Praveen Khandelwal has said that the ongoing farmers’ protest has impacted trade in Delhi, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately 300 crores so far. The absence of around 5 lakh traders, who typically visit Delhi from nearby states for purchases, further exacerbates the economic downturn.

You may like to read

Additionally, shops situated near areas with blocked roads experience substantial losses as the blockade hampers both customer footfall and logistical operations. This disruption highlights the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing protests to mitigate further economic fallout and restore normalcy to trade activities in Delhi.

“The traders of Delhi and the country are not included in the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers and all the markets are open. The progress of the country is of paramount importance; therefore, instead of choosing the path of agitation, farmers should ensure that no section of society is harmed.” Praveen Khandelwal said this in a post on X.com.

Shops And Commercial Establishments Closed In Punjab, Haryana

Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab went on strike on Friday, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads.

The impact of the shutdown, named ‘Bharat Bandh’, from 6 AM to 4 PM was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed. Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the shutdown.

The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest.

Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown. Reports of total shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places.

Sufficient security arrangements were made in both the states to prevent any untoward incident, said a senior police official here. People, especially women, faced inconvenience across the state due to the strike. Many passengers said they had to opt for taxis to reach their destinations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.