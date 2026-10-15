Trading at the speed of AI: How real-time AI insights are speeding up D-Street research

Dalal Street’s AI-powered Super Brain is available for ₹1,999 a year, offering investors a modern way to navigate the securities market. With global leaders speaking of “super intelligence,” technology has shifted from a mere back-office helper to a decisive edge for market participants.
AI and algorithmic systems now drive key market functions, scanning huge volumes of data, detecting patterns, placing trades and controlling risk. This is especially true in the fast-paced futures and options (F&O) sector, where rapid shifts in prices, open interest, volatility, and premiums mean that swift data interpretation is as critical as financial knowledge itself.
Imagine a trader tracking a stock that suddenly moves sharply after a corporate announcement. Within minutes, the price breaks a key level, volumes rise and market chatter begins to build. The trader needs answers to the following, and quickly:
In such a scenario, waiting for a detailed research report — or scrolling through multiple apps and social-media feeds — may not be practical when the market is moving in real time. This is the kind of situation where Kwala Intel Pro is designed to help.
For participants facing such split-second decisions, Kwala Intel Pro is designed to bring the key inputs together quickly. It provides clear entry, exit, support and resistance levels of any stock in 15 seconds, along with crucial targets and stop-loss recommendations, according to its website. It also aims to explain the real drivers behind market moves.
The platform presents this information in English, Hindi and several other Indian languages, making market research more accessible to users who may not be comfortable with English-heavy financial terminology. Instead of navigating separate screens for charts, company information and technical indicators, users can ask questions and receive research-led responses in a conversational format.
With Kwala Intel Pro, everything is included and nothing is metered. The subscription provides full access to six main features:
The Kwala Intel Pro subscription is available at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year (not Rs 2,388 ) — inclusive of GST. The annual plan works out to less than Rs 5.5 per day, offering unlimited access to research features for investors and traders looking to add AI power to their Dalal Street strategy.
For traders tracking intraday moves, investors reviewing portfolios, or beginners trying to decode technical indicators, the platform aims to bring stock research, market data and AI-led explanations into one place.
In a market where technology — not just knowledge — is driving the edge, AI-powered tools may increasingly become part of how participants prepare, research and respond.
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