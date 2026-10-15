Trading at the speed of AI: How real-time AI insights are speeding up D-Street research

Kwala Intel Pro is designed to bring the key inputs together quickly. It provides clear entry, exit, support and resistance levels of any stock in 15 seconds.

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Kwala Intel Pro

Dalal Street’s AI-powered Super Brain is available for ₹1,999 a year, offering investors a modern way to navigate the securities market. With global leaders speaking of “super intelligence,” technology has shifted from a mere back-office helper to a decisive edge for market participants.

AI and algorithmic systems now drive key market functions, scanning huge volumes of data, detecting patterns, placing trades and controlling risk. This is especially true in the fast-paced futures and options (F&O) sector, where rapid shifts in prices, open interest, volatility, and premiums mean that swift data interpretation is as critical as financial knowledge itself.

How does Kwala Intel Pro work?

Imagine a trader tracking a stock that suddenly moves sharply after a corporate announcement. Within minutes, the price breaks a key level, volumes rise and market chatter begins to build. The trader needs answers to the following, and quickly:

Where is the immediate support?

What could be a logical resistance level?

What are the possible entry/exit points?

What is driving the move?

In such a scenario, waiting for a detailed research report — or scrolling through multiple apps and social-media feeds — may not be practical when the market is moving in real time. This is the kind of situation where Kwala Intel Pro is designed to help.

What Kwala Intel offers

For participants facing such split-second decisions, Kwala Intel Pro is designed to bring the key inputs together quickly. It provides clear entry, exit, support and resistance levels of any stock in 15 seconds, along with crucial targets and stop-loss recommendations, according to its website. It also aims to explain the real drivers behind market moves.

The platform presents this information in English, Hindi and several other Indian languages, making market research more accessible to users who may not be comfortable with English-heavy financial terminology. Instead of navigating separate screens for charts, company information and technical indicators, users can ask questions and receive research-led responses in a conversational format.

Benefits in Pro subscription

With Kwala Intel Pro, everything is included and nothing is metered. The subscription provides full access to six main features:

Data Feed: Publicly available market information for the companies and sectors users follow, structured and cited back to its public source. Users get unlimited companies and sectors.

Sector Intelligence: Listed companies grouped by sector, with a view of where public attention is moving across sectors. All sectors are fully unlocked.

AI Research Chat: Users can ask questions about public data on the platform and receive plain-language answers with sources attached. There are unlimited questions and no daily limit.

Market Telemetry: Publicly reported prices, historical price markers and automated readings of standard indicators for companies users follow. There is no per-company cap.

Watchlists: A filtered feed limited to the companies and sectors a user chooses to follow, helping reduce market noise. Users can create unlimited watchlists and entries.

Read it in your language: Research output and chat answers are available in English and a number of Indian languages, and can be switched whenever required. Every supported language is included.

Kwala Intel Pro subscription pricing details

The Kwala Intel Pro subscription is available at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year (not Rs 2,388 ) — inclusive of GST. The annual plan works out to less than Rs 5.5 per day, offering unlimited access to research features for investors and traders looking to add AI power to their Dalal Street strategy.

For traders tracking intraday moves, investors reviewing portfolios, or beginners trying to decode technical indicators, the platform aims to bring stock research, market data and AI-led explanations into one place.

In a market where technology — not just knowledge — is driving the edge, AI-powered tools may increasingly become part of how participants prepare, research and respond.

Try Kwala Intel today for carrying out your own due diligence on Dalal Street in real time.