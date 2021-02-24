Mumbai: Trading has been halted on NSE across brokers till further notice, Indian financial service Zerodha informed on Twitter. The trading was frozen owing to a technical glitch. The live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes reportedly stopped updating. “There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed,” it added. The NSE closed the F&O market at 11:40 am while the cash market at 11:43 am. The NSE will share the update for the re-opening later. Also Read - Stock Market News Today, 16 February 2021: Sensex Opens at New High, Nifty Tops 15,000; ONGC, Kotak Bank Among Big Gainers

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) also took to Twitter to inform, “NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system,” NSE informed on Twitter. Also Read - Sensex Hits Lifetime High With Over 600 Pts in Early Trade, Nifty Rallies Above 15,100

More details will be added. Also Read - Market Today: Sensex Jumps 170 Pts Amid Global Ahead of Budget 2021; Nifty tops 14,590